SNRIU: Information on nuclear and radiation safety is provided with significant delay due to Russian occupation of ZNPP

The occupation of Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia, the non-admission of Ukrainian licensed personnel to the industrial site and the blocking of the automated radiation monitoring system (ARMS) at ZNPP have led to a significant delay in receiving information on the state of nuclear and radiation safety at the nuclear power plant by both Ukraine and the international nuclear community.

According to Censor.NET, this was emphasized by SNRIU Chairman, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov during a meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General, Director of the Department of Nuclear and Physical Security Lidi Evrar in Austria today.

"The presence of a permanent IAEA monitoring mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP is important for Ukraine and the international nuclear community, primarily in terms of informing about the state of nuclear and radiation safety. We all understand that the Agency's experts collect information on the radiation situation at the nuclear power plant virtually manually. Due to the blocking of the Automated Radiation Monitoring System by the Russian invaders, Ukraine is actually deprived of the opportunity to comply with the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident," Korikov said.

He added that this is happening against the background of other criminal actions of the Russian occupiers. They continue to operate Unit 4 in a hot shutdown state, which contradicts the terms of SNRIU licenses, which clearly state that all six ZNPP units should be operated only in a cold shutdown state.

According to him, this significantly increases the threats to nuclear and radiation safety at ZNPP in the context of the loss of a reliable source of water supply (the Kakhovka reservoir disappeared as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russian terrorists on June 6, 2023), the lack of stable power supply from the Ukrainian power grid (ZNPP has been blacked out 8 times during the occupation), the lack of proper maintenance and repair of safety systems and safety-related equipment, and the presence of illegitimate personnel at the industrial site.

Earlier it was reported that the IAEA Board of Governors approved a resolution on the immediate return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of Ukraine.