Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: Presence of Western troops in Ukraine is not unthinkable

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that the discussion of Western troops in Ukraine, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, is useful for influencing Russia.

He said this on March 8 at a conference in the Polish Sejm dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Poland's membership in NATO, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Commenting on Macron's words, Sikorski recalled that a similar precedent had already existed in history, namely during the Korean War of 1950-1953, when a coalition of states went to help the country by decision of the UN Security Council.

"Remember, at the United Nations General Assembly immediately after the invasion, more than 140 countries out of 190 voted to condemn the aggression as unacceptable. This is not just a statement for the press, it is the creation of a legal framework," he said.

With this in mind, the Polish Foreign Minister added, "A coalition of UN member states here to stop the aggression is not something unthinkable."

"That is why I appreciate the French initiative of the last few days. Because I think it has a good intention, namely, that it is the Russian president who should ask himself what our next step will be, and not that he should be sure that we will not do anything creative, and therefore he could plan his scenarios," Sikorski emphasized.

In his opinion, the West should be able to play on the side of "the ability to creatively define and asymmetrically escalate."