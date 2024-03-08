AFU General Staff: 74 combat engagements took place over last day, enemy mostly attacks in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions

The 744th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 74 combat engagements took place.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Sopych, Sydorivka and Volfyne in the Sumy region and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. About 40 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Senkivka, Yeline, Bleshnia, Lubiane in Chernihiv region; Baranivka, Basivka, Zapsillia, Hrabovske in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times near the settlements of Synkivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Synkivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Holubivka, Synkivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Terny and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. He conducted air strikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Makiivka in the Luhansk region and in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry. Artillery and mortar shelling affected about 15 settlements, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 422,310 people (+880 per day), 6,706 tanks, 10,375 artillery systems, 12,798 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy also launched air strikes near the settlements of Holmivskyi and Druzhba in Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, New York and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Pobieda, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 18 times. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times in the areas of Robotyne and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Piatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Russians attacked AFU positions in Avdiivka direction 20 times. There were 70 combat engagements in frontline over last day - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy fired artillery and mortar shells at more than 20 settlements in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, including the city of Kherson, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotiahynka.

Strikes against the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Missile troops destroyed 3 electronic warfare stations, including two R-330Zh "Zhytel", and 1 enemy ammunition depot.