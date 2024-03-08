Strategy of providing assistance to Ukraine in dribs and drabs no longer works. If it keeps it up, it will not end well - Kuleba

The strategy of providing assistance to Ukraine on a dribs and drabs no longer works, we need timely deliveries of weapons, strong decisions to end the war.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"One thing is clear today, and we must openly admit it with both bitterness and with a cool eye. I want all our partners to know that we are extremely grateful to you for what you have done for Ukraine, but the strategy of providing assistance to Ukraine in a dribs and drabs is no longer working. It is over. And if things continue as they are now, it will not end well for all of us. We need unimpeded and timely supplies of all types of weapons and ammunition so that Ukraine can defeat Russia and the war in Europe does not spill over directly to Ukraine," Kuleba said at a press conference in Lithuania with his Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian and French counterparts.

Kuleba emphasized that it is necessary to accept as a new reality that the era of peace in Europe is over.

"And this, in my opinion, is the message that Paris came to when it convened the summit a week ago: those who do not believe that the war can happen outside Ukraine, moving to the territory that is now NATO territory, please wake up, read history books, listen to what Putin is saying now, and find 10 differences. You will not find any," the minister said.

According to him, the occupation of the Baltic states could have been avoided if strong decisions had been made.

"Why or how long will we continue to stumble over weak decisions in 2024? Weak decisions mean more war. Strong decisions - an end to the war. Everything is very simple. And the discussion started in Paris is the way to strong decisions," Kuleba said.