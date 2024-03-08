Former deputy head of PO Tymoshenko works as advisor to Defense Minister Umierov

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, former deputy head of the Presidential Office, has been working as an advisor to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov since March 1.

This information was officially confirmed to NV by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Three independent sources told NV that Andrii Yermak's former deputy has been working with the minister for several weeks. "He regularly comes to the ministry, in fact, he is already working in the department, has meetings with Umierov, has an office there and is introducing his team to the department," one of the government interlocutors said.

In response to a request from NV, the Defense Ministry's press service said that Tymoshenko has been a staff adviser to the Minister of Defense since March 1, 2024, based on the relevant order on his appointment.

"Kyrylo Tymoshenko's main area of activity is media and communications, coordination of information policy in the Ministry of Defense and subordinate structures of the Ministry of Defense, as well as building a unified information agenda in the Ukrainian Defense Forces for the duration of martial law," the Defense Ministry press service added.

As a reminder, while working in the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko was the curator of Zelenskyy's most ambitious pre-war project, the Big Construction program. In January 2023, Tymoshenko resigned from the Presidential Office.