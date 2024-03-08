Another 10 children were returned from occupation to Ukraine-controlled territory

The Save Ukraine team returned ten more children to Ukraine from the Russian-occupied territories.

This was announced by the head of the Save Ukraine organization Mykola Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

"The Save Ukraine team managed to rescue and return 10 Ukrainian children who were occupied after February 24. After a long separation, the children were finally able to hug their loved ones, and now all families are safe," he said.

It is also reported that to date, the Save Ukraine team has rescued 261 children from Russia and the occupation.

In addition, Kuleba told the stories of these children, noting that all names have been changed for security reasons:

"Alina stayed at home with her father after her mother Marina was deported by the Russians. The girl was forced to attend a Russian school, listen and sing the Russian anthem there, and wear expensive school uniforms. For any refusal to do all this, children were threatened with lower grades. Although Alina refused to draw and write letters to Russian soldiers, she told her teacher that she could not draw and did not know Russian. However, she could not avoid watching movies about the "greatness" of the Russian language. And it is especially cynical of the occupiers to force children to write letters to the military who kill their fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters, and to glorify the country that deprived them of a peaceful life.



Oleksii, whose father died of heart disease during the occupation, also remembers only Russian textbooks, which quickly replaced all Ukrainian books at school. Once his classmates found a sign with a Ukrainian flag and hung it in the classroom, but the teacher saw it and quickly threw it away. It was also impossible to refuse to write a letter to the Russian military.

Orest, 13, and Melania, 11, were separated from their parents after the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the Right Bank. The parents took the children to the Left Bank to their grandparents, as far away from the war zone as possible. Because of this, they did not see their parents for almost 1.5 years. During this time, Melania's hearing deteriorated due to constant stress, as did her mother Oksana's. The brother and sister really wanted to hug their mom and come home. But sometimes they did not believe that this moment could ever happen.



Little Lana was born during the occupation. Her mother Tamila met the full-scale invasion pregnant. It was very difficult to survive in the first months, when there was a shortage of food and medicine in the occupation. The young woman hoped that she would give birth in a free Ukraine, but no - they had to go to the maternity hospital through several Russian checkpoints. They barely managed to get the military to let them into the hospital. A new life was born under explosions. The woman in labor was very scared, but fortunately, she didn't have to go to a shelter. They were discharged home 4 hours after the birth, without having given the child a single vaccination."