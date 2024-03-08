Kuleba calls on allies to resume training missions for AFU in Ukraine: "Bring back your instructors"

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that missions to train Ukrainian military personnel should take place in Ukraine, as this will help Kyiv gain time and simplify logistics.

He said this at a press conference on March 8 in Vilnius following a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Baltic states and France, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Kuleba said that he "sincerely does not understand" why the issue of training missions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine causes "such difficulties and discussions."

"From 2014 to 2022, a number of training missions worked very effectively in Ukraine, and I see no reason why this cannot continue. Bring back your instructors, install an air defense system to protect the training ground. That's all," he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that in the current war with Russia, it is important for Ukraine to keep up with logistics.

"If you can train soldiers faster, repair equipment faster, you have an advantage. Cost, efficiency, time savings and, most importantly, victory. The efficient way to do things is to do things not only abroad but also in Ukraine," he summarized.