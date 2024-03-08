US House of Representatives Democrats reject Republicans’ "compromise" document on aid to Ukraine

Representatives of the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives are in favor of the Senate’s Ukraine aid bill and disagree with the compromise proposed by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.

This was stated by the leader of the Democrats in the lower house, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The only way to meet the national security needs of the American people is for House Republicans to put to a vote the bipartisan, comprehensive national security bill that came from the Senate," the Democratic leader said.

He emphasized that everyone in the lower chamber realizes that if such a vote takes place, the document will receive more than 300 votes.

"It's time for House Republicans to stand up for the national security interests of the American people and break with the pro-Putin MAGA extremists in their party," Jeffries said.

At the same time, he noted that another document, which also provides for support for Ukraine, presented by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, does not contain humanitarian aid packages for countries suffering from wars around the world. Therefore, according to him, this document is "unpassable" from the point of view of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

In February, the US Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill by 70 votes, providing more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, as well as support for Israel and other allied countries, without taking into account measures to combat immigration.

Later, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick presented another bipartisan document, which he called a compromise, including the border issue. The bill provides for reduced funding compared to the Senate version. In particular, this document allocates $47 billion for Ukraine.

