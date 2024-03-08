We must draw "red lines" for Russia, not for ourselves - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that in order to pave the way for Ukraine’s victory, any form of support for Kyiv should not be ruled out, and that assistance to Ukrainian forces should continue and be strengthened not only in words.

"We have made it clear that we will make every effort to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, protecting not only its territory but also the rules-based world order. This is an existential issue not only for Ukraine but for all of us. There can be no "ifs and buts" here. We have to draw "red lines" for Russia, not for ourselves, to prevent Russia from winning. And finally, to open the way for Ukraine's victory, we cannot exclude any form of support for Ukraine," Landsbergis said at a press conference with his Ukrainian, Latvian, Estonian and French counterparts in Lithuania on Friday, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that "we must continue to support Ukraine wherever it is needed," noting that the current military support of the West is clearly insufficient and unreasonably delayed.

"We must help Ukraine much more and much faster. This is the goal of our meeting today, and we welcome France's leadership and are determined to do our part. Transatlantic military support for Ukraine should not only reach the same level as a year ago, but also significantly increase. And if we support Ukraine, it is not enough to pay lip service to it. This should be reflected in our deeds," the minister urged.

In addition, he expressed hope that the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition from third countries for Ukraine "will soon bear fruit."

"Lithuania is also contributing to this initiative. However, this cannot be a one-time action. Our support should be permanent," Landsbergis said.