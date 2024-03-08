8.5 thousand vacancies are currently available within recruitment project - Ministry of Defense

The recruitment project currently offers 8,520 vacancies from 1,245 military units. Four online job platforms are involved in the cooperation: Lobby X, Work.ua, Robota.ua, and OLX.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"As of today, more than 8 thousand vacancies have been posted from more than 1200 military units. More than 100 thousand people have responded to these vacancies. That is, we see a great interest in these issues, and people are watching, responding, looking for their place in the army," said Oleksii Bezhevets, an authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on recruiting.

Bezhevets mentioned recruiting centers, which the Defense Ministry is currently actively scaling up, as another way to join the Armed Forces.

"We have the first one in Lviv. Several more will open by the end of this month, and in the near future we want to cover all major cities of Ukraine," said the Defense Ministry representative.

According to him, about three hundred people applied to the recruiting center in Lviv in a month. "We believe that since this is a pilot and the first time the Ministry of Defense has done this, it is definitely a success," the official said.