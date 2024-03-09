Governor of Rostov region reported mass drone attack on Taganrog, target could be aircraft factory. VIDEO

On the night of 9 March, the city of Taganrog in the Russian Federation was allegedly attacked by drones, probably targeting a factory where the A-50 UAV of the Russian Aerospace Forces is being repaired.

This was reported by the Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev on Telegram.

He claimed that Russian air defense forces in Taganrog had allegedly repelled a massive UAV attack.

"Air defense units repelled another attack in the skies over the Rostov region. Several UAVs were destroyed on the approach to Morozovsk. According to preliminary data, no one was killed in the massive UAV attack on Taganrog. An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who was involved in the clean-up on the ground, was injured. The victim has been hospitalized and his life is not in danger," Golubev added later.

Local residents reported a large number of drones in the skies over Taganrog.

Local telegram channels report that the Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex may have been damaged.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that 47 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions at night: 1 over the Belgorod region, 2 over the Kursk region, 3 over the Volgograd region, and 41 over the Rostov region.

Russian military bloggers suggest that the target of the UAV attack in Taganrog was the Beriev Aviation Plant, which produces amphibious aircraft and whose workshops are currently repairing an A-50 Russian Aerospace Forces UAV that was previously damaged by a drone attack.

