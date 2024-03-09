Russian troops advanced in 6 directions, during day - 63 combat clashes. Most of attacks were repulsed in Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, according to detailed information, 63 combat clashes were recorded at the front. Also, the enemy launched 8 missile and 107 air strikes, fired 113 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, the settlements of Sopych, Sydorivka, and Volfyne of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Vovchansk, Synkivka, Tabaiivka, and Berestove of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka and Makiivka in the Luhansk region; Druzhba, Novoaleksandrivka, Progres, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka, Novopokrovske, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Volodymyrivka of the Donetsk region; Verhnia Tersa in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the city of Kherson.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

According to the General Staff, the operational situation remains unchanged in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The situation in the East

"In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the areas of Sinkivka and Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, trying to improve their tactical position," the message says.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Terny and Spirne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continued to hold back the enemy in the districts of Pobyeda, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Robotyne and west of Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain their positions.

Hit the enemy

During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of missile forces damaged 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control post, 3 radio-electronic warfare stations, in particular, two R-330Zh "Zhitel", 1 heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and 1 warehouse of enemy ammunition.