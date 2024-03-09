At night, "Shahed" UAVs attacked Kryvy Rih district, industrial enterprise was hit

Last night, Ukrainian defenders shot down 5 enemy drones over the skies above KryvyiRih district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an industrial enterprise was hit. A fire broke out there.

"The occupiers also targeted the Nikopol district. They shelled Marhanets and one of the villages of the community. They launched more than 10 shells from heavy artillery. No one was killed or injured," adds Lysak.

Earlier, it was reported that the Shahed UAVs were spotted near Kryvyi Rih.