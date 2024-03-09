Polish farmers promise to temporarily unblock one of directions on border with Ukraine - Demchenko

As of this morning, 2,300 trucks were crowded at blocked checkpoints in Poland. Polish farmers promise to unblock one of the directions temporarily.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBS) Andrii Demchenko on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As of this morning, there are about 2,300 trucks in the queues in all directions, where Polish farmers are making it difficult or almost impossible for freight vehicles to pass. Most of them are in front of the checkpoints "Krakivets" and "Yagodyn"," said Demchenko.

According to the spokesperson of the SBS, the most difficult situation is observed in the directions of the checkpoint:

"Yagodyn";

"Sheghini".

On the above-mentioned routes, farmers do not let a single truck go towards Poland. For the past day, the indicators were zero. At the same time, about 70 vans crossed the road to Ukraine in the direction of "Yahodyn" and about 20 in the direction of "Sheghini" yesterday.

"Also tonight, we received information from the Polish side that Polish farmers, allegedly, have decided to stop temporarily blocking traffic in the direction of the Krakow checkpoint. According to the information we received, this may last until the 13th. But we will see whether this will be observed, whether they will really unblock it by the 13th," Demchenko noted.

Skipping other categories of transport

As Demchenko said, for other categories of transport - passenger cars or buses, which ordinary citizens use to cross the border, there are no complications in both directions.

The spokesperson of the SBS also added that the border guards record the arrival of humanitarian and other important cargoes for Ukraine at Ukrainian checkpoints.

"It is difficult to say for sure whether they (humanitarian or other important cargoes for Ukraine. - Ed.) can pass through those blockaded places unimpeded - it is difficult to say, but the fact that such cargoes arrive at our checkpoints is true," he added Demchenko.