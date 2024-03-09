US Embassy has warned about "inevitable plans" of extremists to carry out terrorist attack in Moscow - Reuters

The US Embassy in Russia has warned that "extremists" are planning a terrorist attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned attack on a synagogue by an Afghan cell of the ISIS terrorist organization.

"The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to attack large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement on its website.

The US Embassy issued the warning hours after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSS) said it had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow, allegedly carried out by a cell of the Sunni Muslim group Islamic State (ISIS).

US allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Latvia, echoed the US warning and urged their citizens not to travel to Russia.

Most Western countries recommend against any travel to Russia and say that their citizens should leave.

The United States has the highest warning level for Russia - red "4 - Do not travel" - the same as for Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and Iran.

