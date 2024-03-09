16-year-old boy died as result of attack by Russian troops on Nikopol region, another man is in serious condition
A 16-year-old boy was killed as a result of an attack by Russian troops on the Chervonohrihorivka district of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"A 16-year-old boy died. Another one, 22 years old, is in the hospital. "Severe". These are the consequences of the morning attack by the Russians on the Chervonohrihorivka district in the Nikopol region. The occupiers shelled it with artillery. A private house, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged ", the message says.
