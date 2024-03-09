Ukrainian Armed Forces take measures to strengthen and expand foothold on left bank of Dnipro river - Southern Defence Forces

Ukrainian soldiers continue to expand their foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces of Ukraine.

"Daily counter-battery fighting continues in the operational area of the Southern Defence Forces. Although the enemy did not conduct any assault operations during the current day, they did carry out artillery and mortar attacks in the Krynky area," the statement said.

As noted, the Defence Forces are holding their positions, taking measures to strengthen and expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro.

At the same time, the occupiers are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance, continuing to exert pressure with artillery, and using a large number of attack drones of various types.

"For the first time in ten days, they dared to send a guided aerial bomb from a tactical aircraft, hitting a five-storey residential building in the centre of Kherson. A 7-year-old child was injured," the press centre added.

