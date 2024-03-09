Turkey and US discuss ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and improve bilateral relations

Turkish and US officials held talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and various bilateral issues during meetings in Washington. Ankara believes that the time has come for negotiations to end the war.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that officials of the two countries had held several rounds of discussions on topics such as Syria, Ukraine, Gaza, defence industry cooperation, energy and the fight against terrorism.

According to him, the parties have achieved certain changes in the psychology of their relations and expect a more positive agenda in their further interaction.

Read more: US House of Representatives Democrats reject Republicans’ "compromise" document on aid to Ukraine

"While addressing the challenges we are facing now, it is also important to realise the joint potential that the two nations can create and the opportunities they can provide," he said.

Fidan also discussed ways to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

According to the Turkish Foreign Minister, Ankara believes that it is time to discuss ways to end the war, but Turkey does not see such readiness on the part of Kyiv and Moscow.

"We need a basis for talks to end this war and a dialogue to prevent worse crises, and we call for that," Fidan said.