SBI opened two criminal proceedings against Shabunin for allegedly evading service and forgery - Head of AntAC commented. DOCUMENT

Blogger Volodymyr Boyko reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened two criminal proceedings against the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitaliy Shabunin, allegedly on the grounds of forging official documents for a military unit and evading military service.

Blogger Boyko wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, proceedings were opened against Shabunin under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code (evasion of military service) and Part 1 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of an official document).

"In December 2023, the SBI registered two criminal proceedings: under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of soldier Shabunin's evasion from military service and under Part 1 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact that Shabunin may have produced false documents on the basis of which he was seconded to the NACP instead of defending his homeland," he writes.

According to the blogger, the second case is related to the fact that Shabunin provided the military unit where he was stationed with several letters signed by former NAPC head Oleksandr Novikov and NAPC deputy head Artem Sytnyk, asking for his secondment.





According to Boyko, the NACP leadership now claims that they never sent such letters and that Shabunin made them himself.

"I think the NACP leadership is lying and these letters are genuine. However, this does not affect the qualification of the actions of the commander of the military unit, who, having illegally sent soldier Shabunin to the NACP, paid him UAH 53,000 per month - UAH 23,000 in cash and UAH 30,000 in additional remuneration for allegedly performing combat missions. These tasks, as far as I understand it, consisted in the fact that soldier Shabunin took out empty bottles from Sytnyk's office," the blogger said in a post.

Earlier, Boyko wrote that the NACP had launched the "Evader Project" for those who want to avoid service in the Armed Forces.

"At the request of military personnel, Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk sends letters to their military units asking them to second such soldiers to the NACP 'for service'. Artem Sergiyovych guarantees that those who apply to the NACP will be recalled from the frontline, will receive a salary and additional remuneration of UAH 30,000 while on a business trip, and will be able to work as private entrepreneurs under a special programme developed by the NACP. As a separate bonus, Sytnyk guarantees that neither the evaders themselves nor the commanders of the military units that sent them to the NACP will be brought to criminal liability under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the "Evader" project has already been tested on soldier Vitaliy Shabunin of the 207th Separate Tank Battalion of the 241st Separate Tank Brigade.

"As a result of the experiment, soldier Shabunin, who was seconded to the NACP by the commander of the 207th Separate Tank Battalion at the request of Sytnyk, published his income declaration for 2022. According to the declaration, soldier Shabunin received UAH 584,000 in cash and additional remuneration for performing combat missions (the latter probably meant taking empty bottles out of Sytnyk's office) in the first 10 months of martial law, and also received income as a private entrepreneur in the amount of UAH 218,000.

Being seconded to the NACP is not only honourable, but also profitable! Military personnel seconded to the NACP are not threatened with either being sent to the frontline or criminal liability," Boyko added.

Vitaliy Shabunin's comment

In a comment to NV, Shabunin confirmed that he had seen information that two criminal proceedings had been opened against him.

He added that he had voluntarily joined the army on the second day of the full-scale invasion, so he did not understand why there was talk of evading service.

In December, an investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the SBI to register a criminal complaint on the grounds of forgery and military service evasion by Vitaliy Shabunin.

The decision was made following a complaint filed by Rostyslav Kravets, head of the Public Integrity Council, who asked to verify the facts that Shabunin was allegedly enrolled in a military unit but did not perform military service and forged documents on the basis of which he was on a business trip.