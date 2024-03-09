ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10129 visitors online
News
4 952 69

Orban after his meeting with Trump: World would become better place if he came back

орбан,трамп

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump after their meeting.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"We, Hungarians, have only one thing to do - to honestly admit that the world would be better, and it would be better for Hungary if Mr President Donald Trump returned (to power - ed.)," he said.

Orban also reiterated his previous statements that there was peace in the Middle East and Ukraine under Trump's presidency.

According to him, Trump "offered respect in the world and thus created conditions for peace".

He also expressed hope that his return to the White House would revive bilateral trade relations.

Read more: Hungarian parliament ratifies Sweden’s NATO membership application

Author: 

Hungary (459) USA (5999) Trump Donald (2163) Orban Viktor (245)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 