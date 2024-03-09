Orban after his meeting with Trump: World would become better place if he came back
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised US presidential candidate Donald Trump after their meeting.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
"We, Hungarians, have only one thing to do - to honestly admit that the world would be better, and it would be better for Hungary if Mr President Donald Trump returned (to power - ed.)," he said.
Orban also reiterated his previous statements that there was peace in the Middle East and Ukraine under Trump's presidency.
According to him, Trump "offered respect in the world and thus created conditions for peace".
He also expressed hope that his return to the White House would revive bilateral trade relations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password