Bundestag MP Hofreiter on exchange of Taurus for Storm Shadow: This is opportunity for Ukraine, Scholz should not stand in way

Anton Hofreiter, a member of the German Bundestag from the Green Party, announced his support for the British proposal to exchange Taurus missiles for British Storm Shadow missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

According to Hofreiter, "it would have been better" if German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had not blocked the supply of Taurus to Ukraine.

"But until Ukraine receives more cruise missiles, such a 'ring exchange' is a possibility," he added.

The MP is also convinced that Scholz "should not stand in the way of this".

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that a possible ring exchange was possible. For example, Germany would give Britain Taurus missiles, and London, in turn, would provide Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow missiles.

