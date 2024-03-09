Procedure for appointment of Zaluzhnyi as ambassador to UK has been launched - Presidential Administration

Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, said that the procedures for the preparation of the necessary documents for the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to the UK have now begun.

He said this on the air of the "United News" telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Procedures have now begun to draw up the necessary documents related to the appointment of Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has submitted a proposal to this effect. It was supported and agreed by the President of Ukraine," said Sybiha.

According to him, "according to diplomatic practice, certain other procedures must take place after the candidate is approved, and after that, the formal end of this story is a presidential decree on the appointment of the relevant candidate as ambassador, which will take place after the British side receives the agriman."

