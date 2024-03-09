Next week, draft law on mobilization of convicts will be registered in Rada- Maliuska

Justice Minister Denys Malyuska expects that next week the draft law on the mobilisation of convicts and prisoners will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada and will be voted on.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Malyuska said this during a telethon.

"I think that next week it (the draft law - Ed.) will be registered, and at the next Rada meeting it will be voted on in the first reading and in the second reading as well. I expect it to be in the spring, no later than that," Malyuska said.

He noted that thousands of prisoners and convicts are ready to become military personnel and full members of the Defence Forces.

"The military asked us to exclude from possible mobilization those who violated military discipline and committed crimes while performing their military duty. They also do not want to see those who committed crimes against the state. Therefore, such categories will probably not be subject to mobilization," the minister said.

He added that he did not expect the parliamentary consideration of the draft law to be delayed, as he said he had not met a single MP who was against it.

"Not all military commanders are ready to take convicts and prisoners, but we will not and do not plan to impose such mobilised people on anyone. Most likely, it will be separate units," explained Malyuska.

