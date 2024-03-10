Vatican clarified words of Pope Francis: Pontiff meant negotiations, not surrender

The Vatican has explained the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.

The head of the Vatican's press service, Matteo Bruni, said in a comment to the Italian news agency ANSA that the Pontiff did not mean the surrender of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.UA.

"The Pope uses the term 'white flag', suggested by his interviewer from the Swiss broadcaster RSI, to indicate a cessation of hostilities, a truce achieved through the courage of negotiation. Elsewhere in the interview, speaking about a different conflict situation but referring to every military situation in general, the Pope clearly stated: "negotiation is never a surrender," he emphasised.

He added that Francis' opinion has remained unchanged in recent years and he supports Ukraine.

Bruni recalled Francis' statement on the second anniversary of the war, where he "reaffirmed his deep commitment to the tormented Ukrainian people and prays for all, in particular the many innocent victims, and begs for the humanity that will allow for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace".

Pope Francis' words on the "courage of the white flag" for Ukraine

In the interview in question, the interviewer Lorenzo Buccella asks the Pope: "In Ukraine, there are those who call for the courage to surrender, to show the white flag. But others say that this will legitimise the strongest. What do you think?"

And Francis responds: "This is an interpretation. But I believe that the stronger one is the one who sees the situation, who thinks about the people, who has the courage of the white flag to negotiate. And today it is possible to negotiate with the help of international forces. The word "negotiations" is a brave word. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate. You are ashamed, but how many deaths will it end in? Negotiate on time, look for a country to mediate. Today, for example, in the war in Ukraine, there are many who want to mediate. Turkey has offered itself for this. And others. Do not hesitate to negotiate before things get worse."