Russia attacked 39 Shaheds at night, air defense forces destroyed 35 - Air Force

On the night of 10 March, the Russian occupiers fired 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and 39 Shahed-type attack UAVs (areas of drone launches - Cape Chauda, Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of combat operations, 35 "Shaheds" were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

Most of the targets were destroyed by the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and electronic warfare assets were also involved in repelling the air attack.

