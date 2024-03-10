In Novopavlivka, enemy tried to break through defense of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times, during past 24 hours, 73 combat clashes took place on front - General Staff

During the past 24 hours, according to detailed information, 73 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The enemy also launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, fired 136 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the past day, the settlements of Hraniv and Synkivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Novosadove, Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Zhelanne, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Maksimilianivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Military operations in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Terny and Spirne settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 30 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces take measures to strengthen and expand foothold on left bank of Dnipro river - Southern Defence Forces

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas east of Levadny, Robotyne, and west of Vervove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain their positions.

Strikes at the enemy

During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the missile forces damaged the personnel concentration area, the radio-electronic warfare station, and the means of anti-aircraft defense of the occupiers.

Read more: 8.5 thousand vacancies are currently available within recruitment project - Ministry of Defense