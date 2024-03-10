ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 424,060 (+900 per day), 6,731 tanks, 10,466 artillery systems, 12,850 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 424,060 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.03.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 424,060 (+900) people,

tanks ‒ 6731 (+19) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 12,850 (+27) units,

artillery systems – 10466 (+38) units,

MLRS – 1015 (+3) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 709 (+2) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 8082 (+41),

cruise missiles ‒ 1919 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13,752 (+69) units,

special equipment ‒ 1672 (+6)

