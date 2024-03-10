Oil depot is on fire in Kursk, Russians claim unmanned aerial vehicle attack

A fire broke out on the territory of an oil depot in the Russian city of Kursk on the morning of 10 March

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit.

He noted that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack. Starovoit stressed that Kursk has air defences in place, and that firefighters and other emergency services have arrived at the oil depot.

