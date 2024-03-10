Ruscists launched rocket attacks on Myrnohrad, 10 people were injured, entrance was destroyed, high-rise buildings were damaged

On the night of March 10, the Russian army hit Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region with three rockets, ten people were injured, three of them were hospitalized.

As Censor.NET informs, Yurii Tretiak, the acting head of the Myrnohrad city military administration, told "Suspilne Donbas" about this.

"Three rocket hits. Three sinkholes in one place within a radius of 20 meters. Ten residential high-rise buildings were heavily damaged. One entrance of a nine-story building is damaged to the extent that it is unfit for housing and needs major restoration," Tretiak said.

Also, according to his information, the boiler room was turned off due to a missile strike. 2,088 subscribers remained without heating. Currently, the repair crews have already partially restored the heat supply.

In addition, as noted, the heat pipe and the collector were damaged. Specialists determine the degree of damage and necessary repairs.

"Ten people from the civilian population were injured - they are the residents of the houses. Three people were hospitalized, one of them in Pokrovsk. The others received medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis," he said.