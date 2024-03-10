Strategy of helping Ukraine drop by drop no longer works, to fight against Russian troops, unlimited supply of weapons and ammunition is needed - Kuleba
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba insists on the supply of arms and ammunition to Ukraine without restrictions.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Elta.
"The strategy of helping Ukraine in drops no longer works. If everything continues as it is now, it will not end well for anyone. Unlimited and timely supplies of all types of weapons and ammunition are necessary for Ukraine to defeat Russia," said Kuleba.
He also emphasized that the era of peace has ended in Europe.
"Weak solutions mean more war, strong solutions mean the end of war. It's very simple," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password