Maritime humanitarian corridor: more than 1,000 ships left the ports of Ukraine, delivering almost 30 million tons of cargo - Brink

A total of 1,005 ships were sent from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine through the humanitarian corridor.

According to Censor.NET, the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote about this on Twitter.

"More than 1,000 vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, delivering almost 30 million tonnes of cargo, including grain, to world markets," the statement said.

According to her, despite Russia's war, Ukraine continues to support jobs and businesses, develop its economy, and supply the world with vital goods.

As a reminder, on 17 July 2023, Russia withdrew from the grain deal because the Kremlin's conditions were not being met.

On 1 October 2023, three bulk carriers carrying agricultural products and iron ore left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi, and 5 new vessels were heading to the ports to load the new humanitarian corridor.

In February 2024, a record 8 million tonnes of cargo was exported via the Ukrainian sea corridor, bringing the total export volume since the start of the grain corridor's operation to 28 million tonnes.