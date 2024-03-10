Occupiers probably used improved versions of GABs during shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - Defense Forces

On March 10, Russian invaders hit Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with new aerial bombs.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Initial information was that the enemy used the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, however, according to the updated information received from the National Police, the Russians used three units of the D-30SN planning air bomb in this shelling," he said.

The spokesman noted that the use of these bombs indicates a new stage in the development of Russian guided aerial bombs. He explained that the enemy's new bombs were probably barrage bombs.

"This is an improved air bomb that is already coming to replace these classic old FABs, converted into GABs, they have additional planning functions and additional power plants. So, unfortunately, we need to prepare for new challenges and new air defense tasks in the fight against these improved air bombs ", the spokesman said.

Also remind, that on the night of March 10, the Russian occupying forces hit Myrnohrad with three rockets. 11 people were injured, including a teenager, 17 high-rise buildings and 27 cars were damaged.