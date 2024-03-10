UGCC Head Shevchuk reacts to Pope’s words on ’white flag’ and negotiations with Russia

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, commented on the Pope’s scandalous statement about the "white flag".

"Ukraine is wounded but unconquered! Ukraine is exhausted, but it is standing and will stand! Believe me, no one even thinks of surrendering. Even where there are hostilities today; listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy!" Shevchuk said.

Shevchuk appealed to "those who are sceptical about Ukraine's ability to withstand".

"Come to Ukraine and see! Those of you who do not believe in Ukraine's victory - go to confession! Because it means that we have little trust in the living God present in the body of the Ukrainian people," said the head of the UGCC.

In an interview recorded in February, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later clarified the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.