Over week, 7000 occupiers were eliminated and over 1300 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, the Ukrainian Defence Forces eliminated 7,260 Russian occupants and destroyed 1,321 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

"During the week from 03 to 10 March 2024, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed about 7260 enemy personnel," the statement said.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment:

91 tanks;

211 armoured combat vehicles;

278 artillery systems;

12 MLRS;

13 air defence systems;

1 enemy ship;

420 units of vehicles;

52 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed 4 enemy missiles and 239 UAVs.

