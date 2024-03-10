Polish protesters temporarily unblocked Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint - State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers have temporarily unblocked the Krakowiec-Korczowa checkpoint, but they promise to resume blocking it as early as 13 March.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing the Liga.

"On the night of 9 March, they stopped their actions in the direction of the Krakivets checkpoint. This is temporary, because they said they would resume their actions around the 13th of March," he said.

According to Demchenko, five checkpoints remain blocked. About 1,700 trucks remain in queues.

"Although the direction of the Krakivets crossing point is unblocked and traffic is heavy, there is still a queue of trucks. They are waiting on the territory of Poland to cross the border towards our country. It is about 600 trucks," the SBGS spokesman said.

He added that the Poles are allowing "a small number of trucks to cross into Ukraine".

At the same time, the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints remain completely blocked. Over the past day, about 50 trucks crossed the border towards Ukraine at the Yagodyn checkpoint, and about 35 trucks crossed the border at the Shehyni checkpoint, Demchenko said.