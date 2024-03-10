Italian Defence Minister Crozetto is against deployment of Western troops in Ukraine: It will erase path to diplomacy

Italy does not currently support the idea of deploying Western troops in Ukraine, as this could allegedly lead to a "unilateral escalation".

This was stated by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crozetto in an interview with La Stampa, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"France and Poland can speak on their own behalf, not on behalf of NATO, which has formally and voluntarily stayed out of the war in Ukraine from the very beginning. Sending troops to Kyiv means taking a step towards a unilateral escalation that will erase the path to diplomacy. It makes no sense to make such an argument now after two years of war," the minister said.

The defence minister also said that Russia's transformation into a military economy makes it better equipped and more flexible than NATO in military production.

According to Crozetto, Ukraine is right that the supply of weapons to the West is slow.

"The West has discovered that it has much less production capacity than Russia, and it will take time to reverse the trend. In terms of ammunition, we have reached a level of production in a year that can help Ukraine, but is still lower than Russia's," he said.

The Italian minister said that the West should provide Ukraine with all possible support, but not exclude other possible ways to resolve the conflict, "activating diplomatic channels with greater strength and persistence".

Read more: Yesterday, more than 50 clashes took place in Tavria direction, enemy SAM "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed - Tarnavskyi

Sending Western troops to Ukraine

Last week, the French president said that "we cannot rule out" a possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.