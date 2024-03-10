Kuleba to Pope: Our flag is blue and yellow. We will not raise any other flags

The Vatican should not repeat historical mistakes. It should consistently support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kuleba, the strongest person in the battle between good and evil is the one who takes the side of good, rather than trying to equalise them, calling it "negotiations".

"As for the white flag, we know this strategy of the Vatican from the history of the first half of the twentieth century. I urge you not to repeat historical mistakes and to consistently support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives.

Our flag is blue and yellow. We live, die and win under it. We will not raise any other flags," he added.

"We are grateful to His Holiness Pope Francis for his constant prayers for peace and continue to hope that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, he will find the opportunity to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine to support more than a million Ukrainian Catholics, more than five million Greek Catholics, all Christians and all Ukrainians," Kuleba concluded.

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

In an interview recorded in February, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later clarified the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.