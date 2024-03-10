Russians campaign among parents in kindergartens on occupied territories - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories, agitators speak to both children and their parents in kindergartens.

This is reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Agitators are campaigning for adults to go to the polls and promise significant improvements for them and their children if they make the "right choice".

The enemy also works with children, who are told about their "homeland - Russia" and propaganda about Ukraine. In addition, kindergartens have "graduation albums" with militaristic themes dedicated to "smo".

In this way, the occupiers continue to pursue a policy of genocide in the TOT, changing the self-identification of an entire generation of Ukrainians," the statement said.

See more: SSU detains five pro-Russian agitators who justified Russian aggression and called for seizure of Kyiv. PHOTOS