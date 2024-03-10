German Vice Chancellor Habeck hopes that US Congress will approve aid to Ukraine
German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck hopes to allocate military aid to Ukraine, which has been blocked in the US Congress.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.
"I have the impression that the funds will be allocated, but it will take some time, and I hope it won't be too long," Habeck said during his visit to the United States.
As noted, on Wednesday, Habeck left for a three-day trip to the United States. He met, among others, with several US ministers, Biden's security adviser Jake Sullivan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
