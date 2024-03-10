Ukraine’s Ambassador to Vatican Yurash to meet with Pope to "convey several basic points for Ukraine"

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Holy See Andriy Yurash will meet with Pope Francis to discuss the pontiff’s recent statement on the Russian war in Ukraine.

Yurash said this in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

"It is worth telling the Pope about several points that are basic to us. We should not address Ukraine, but Russia. Ukraine is a victim. Ukraine is a state that cannot accept the model of raising the 'white flag' in any way, because this is a matter of life and death for us, for our identity. We will once again explain and talk to the Pope about all these things," the ambassador said.

He stressed that Ukraine is constantly working on inviting the Pope to Ukraine, and "recent statements do not express the position of the Vatican, but the personal views of the Pope."

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

In an interview recorded in February, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later clarified the words of Pope Francis in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not the surrender of Ukraine.