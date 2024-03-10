Zelenskyy reacts to the Pope’s statement on "white flag": Chaplains on front line defend life and humanity. This is what a church with people is. VIDEO

Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 746th day of the war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Our Defence Forces consist of many elements. Many brigades and units. And everyone who operates on the frontline, everyone who protects the state from Russian saboteurs and terror, everyone who performs combat missions deserves gratitude and respect.

Russian murderers and torturers are not moving further into Europe only because they are being held back by Ukrainians with arms and under the blue and yellow flag. In Ukraine, there were many once-white walls of houses and churches that are now burnt and smashed by Russian shells. And this speaks very eloquently about who has to stop for the war to stop. Anyone who defends lives and people is fulfilling the most honourable mission that can be possible in the face of such an inhuman invasion.

And we must fully protect life, protect in our homes. And I thank everyone who supports our defence, Ukrainian defenders.

When the Russian evil started this war on 24 February, all Ukrainians stood up to defend themselves. Christians, Muslims, Jews - everyone. And I thank every Ukrainian chaplain who is with the army, in the Defence Forces. They are on the front line. They protect life and humanity. They support us with prayer, conversation, and deeds. This is what the church is - with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometres away, somewhere to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you.

I thank everyone in Ukraine and with Ukraine who is doing everything to save lives, I thank everyone who is helping and who is really close to me - with actions and prayers," Zelenskyy said.

