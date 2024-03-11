Trump won’t give a penny to Ukraine in war with Russia - Orban

After meeting with Donald Trump, Viktor Orban spoke about the latter’s plans for Ukraine if he becomes president.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Magyar Nemzet.

Orban said that Trump allegedly has "detailed peacekeeping plans" for Russia's war against Ukraine. However, the Hungarian prime minister did not disclose the content of these plans, noting only that "they coincide with Budapest's position".

"He has a very clear vision that is hard to disagree with. He says the following: first, he will not give a single penny in the Ukrainian-Russian war. That's why the war will end, because it's obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own two feet. If the Americans do not give money and weapons along with the Europeans, the war will end. And if the Americans don't give money, then the Europeans alone are not able to finance this war. And then the war will end," the Hungarian prime minister said.

He also added that the point is that America does not want to finance Europe's security.

"If Europeans are afraid of the Russians or want to have a high level of security in general, they have to pay for it. Either build their own army, their own equipment, or, if they use the Americans for this, pay the Americans a price, the price of security. So he (Trump - ed.) is speaking directly and clearly," Orban said.

As a reminder, on Friday, 8 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

