Enemy attacks in Novopavlivka sector most, tried to break through Ukrainian troops’ defences 25 times - General Staff

Over the past day, 64 combat engagements took place. Enemy attacks were repelled in 6 sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 88 air strikes, fired 96 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Over the last day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Muraveinia, Kopiyky, Sinne in Sumy region; Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region; Novojehorivka, Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Druzhba, New York, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine once again, using 25 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 15 attack UAVs.

More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 25 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, 3 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas south of Novodarivka and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assault attempts.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the defence forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 2 electronic warfare stations and 2 enemy air defence systems.