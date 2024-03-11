Infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa region, air defence forces destroyed 10 "shaheds"

At night, the occupiers again carried out a massive drone attack in Odesa region. An infrastructure facility was hit

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

"The combat operation lasted for an hour and a half. The air defence units repelled the heavy waves of 'Shaheds' coming in from the Black Sea and complicated the air defence work by manoeuvring between residential and industrial areas," the statement said.

10 barrage drones of the Shahed-131/136 type are shot down in the skies of Odesa region.

"An infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa district, administrative buildings were damaged, and the fire was promptly extinguished. The shock wave smashed the windows of private houses in the area, and debris damaged outbuildings. According to preliminary reports, no people were injured," the Southern Defence Forces added.

As a reminder, at night, Russians launched several groups of attack drones from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.