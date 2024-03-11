Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 424,980 (+920 per day), 6,739 tanks, 10,499 artillery systems, 12,874 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 424,980 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.03.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 424980 (+920) people,

tanks ‒ 6739 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 12874 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 10499 (+33) units,

MLRS – 1016 (+1) units,

air defense systems ‒ 711 (+2) units,

aircraft – 347 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 8141 (+59),

cruise missiles ‒ 1919 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 13826 (+74) units,

special equipment ‒ 1686 (+14)

