UAV system forces are at stage of formation, unified system will be created to train UAV pilots - Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine Sukharevskyi

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have created a new type of troops - the Unmanned Systems Forces. They will be responsible for the use of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, in an interview with StratCom.

He is responsible for the development of UAVs and their use in combat. The war against Russia and the active use of drones in combat prompted the creation of a new type of troops.

Sukharevskyi said that at this stage, the concept is to form unmanned systems units. The plan is to build capacity and doctrinally influence these units to harmonise analysis and train pilots and commanders of these units to be able to use drones.

He also said that a unified system will be created to train UAV pilots, where future specialists will learn the skills of flying drones.

Read more: Infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa region, air defence forces destroyed 10 "shaheds"

"It already exists to a certain extent, but we will consolidate it in terms of uniting both military educational institutions, volunteer projects, and what will happen in the future in order to respond to the latest systems, respond to scaling, respond to the challenges that appear on the frontline with changing technologies," Sukharevskyi stressed.

Commenting on direct interaction with the brigades at the front, the deputy commander-in-chief said: "As for the brigades at the front, my main function is not to interfere and to support them."

Read more: AFU have already started testing drones with artificial intelligence - Sukharevsky