According to Western journalists, many strategically important points on the Ukrainian front line are not adequately protected.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by Der Spiegel.

"Russian terrorists have dug fortifications on their own defence line that the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to overcome during the summer counter-offensive - only two of the three lines were broken through. At the same time, Ukrainian fortifications in many areas leave much to be desired," the article says.

The publication emphasises that the remnants of Russian fortifications can still be seen on satellite images, for example, Tokmak is fortified in such a way that it looks like "an almost medieval ring of defence".

At the same time, the town of Orikhiv is under Ukrainian control. And there are far fewer defensive structures around it, which is worrying because both towns are similar: they are located close to the front and on flat, open ground.

Der Spiegel claims that all strategically important points on the frontline are insufficiently protected, including in the area of Avdiivka and the town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut. There, the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "leaves much to be desired, and in combination with the acute shortage of ammunition and lack of soldiers, this creates a danger".

"Due to the difficult situation, Ukrainian units are collecting donations on social media for excavators to help with construction. However, in addition to earthmoving equipment, it is especially important that the EU manages to deliver the promised ammunition as soon as possible, which will allow them to better hold the Russians at their positions," the journalists note.