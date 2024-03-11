State Operator of Rear launches electronic system for recording requests for food supply for troops - Zhumadilov

The State Agency "State Operator of Rear" (SOR) is launching an electronic system for recording requests for food supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will allow for the demonopolisation of the market and the entry of new participants.

This was stated by Arsen Zhumadilov, Director General of the State Agency "State Operator of Rear" (SOR), during a national telethon on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We are launching an electronic system in which we will see all the requests that military units make for food, so that we understand exactly what is being ordered, so that we can then compare the actual delivery with the planned one... To ensure controllability and transparency, we are launching an electronic system - not just an electronic system, but the entire supply management process in a way that makes it impossible or significantly reduces the scope for abuse when suppliers bring something wrong or in the wrong amount and agree on the spot to have it accepted according to the documents. All these stories, as I understand it, are being actively studied and investigated, including by law enforcement agencies," Zhumadilov said.

He noted that food supply is the most difficult of the three areas of the state agency's activities, and there was room for abuse in this area in the past.

"The state budget allocates UAH 45 billion a year for food, which is one of the largest expenditure items in our country... It is in this area that there is a rather complicated system of relations, where connections and relationships have been formed and working at different levels for a long time, and all elements and subjects of this system are not happy that this system will now be much more transparent, it will be clear, and there will be much less room for abuse," Zhumadilov said.

The director general of the state agency also noted that previously, participants in the food supply of the Armed Forces entered into a cartel, which prevented other suppliers from competing with them.

"Our task today is not only to sign contracts with those companies that are not part of this cartel, those that are now trying to jeopardise the whole issue of food supply to the Armed Forces," he said.

According to Zhumadilov, it is necessary to "demonopolise the market for those players who are in the west: to establish new and absolutely clear rules."

