State rear operator signs first contracts for supplying food to army

The state agency "State Rear Operator" (DOT) has signed contracts for the supply of food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine following the first round of bids.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DOT press center .

Under the terms of the contracts, supplies will be made to 4 sectors:

1. Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr regions.

2. Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions.

3. Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions.

4. Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kirovohrad regions.

"The contracts were concluded with food manufacturing companies in accordance with the current legislation without the use of an electronic system. The average price per set was UAH 109.35 per unit. The report on the concluded contracts, including the names of the companies, will be published in the Prozorro system by the end of the week," the statement said.

It is also reminded that the duplication of supply areas is due to security concerns.

Today, DOT has announced a call for bids for supplies to the following sectors:

1) Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Poltava regions.

2) Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kirovohrad regions.

3) Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil regions.

4) Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil regions.

5) Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson regions.

6) Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

7) Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions.

The DOT press centre also draws attention to the fact that the collection of CPs for the supply of food to 2 sectors was re-announced, which is due to the disqualification of all proposals in the first round:

8) Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Luhansk, Poltava regions

9) Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions

Date and time for submission of proposals: until 12.03.2024 18:00

Proposals should be sent to the following email address: [email protected]

