Occupants are more active in direction of Novomykhailivka, pulling up reserves - Lykhoviy

The Russian occupiers are bringing reserves to Novopavlivka, including a tank regiment.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the spokesman for the joint press centre of the Tavria defence forces, Dmytro Lykhoviy, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of today, Monday, the enemy has been conducting somewhat more active than usual actions in the direction of Novomykhailivka, the Novopavlivka direction. And also on the so-called Vremivskyi ledge, these are the villages of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. This is another ledge where the territories were de-occupied during the Ukrainian offensive last summer," he said.

The enemy has pulled up some reserves there, in particular, a new tank regiment has arrived in the Novopavlivka sector, and the enemy wants to advance and increase pressure on the villages of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, and near Krasnohorivka.

"As for today, no positions were lost. The enemy was not successful. Speaking about yesterday, it was another day when the number of combat engagements in the 'Tavria' operational area was more than two-thirds of all combat engagements along the entire frontline in Ukraine. Yesterday there were 45 of them. The adversary carried out 25 air strikes, 3 missile attacks, made 1,053 shellings and 90 kamikaze attacks. In the Novopavlivsk sector, 25 assault attempts were registered. In the Avdiivka sector - 17. In the Orikhivsk sector - 3. The contact line is dynamic. Some positions are changing hands. One position was lost yesterday. But two positions were regained. That is, one step back - two steps forward in some areas in Donetsk region," he summed up.

